Fox Company Graduation

Marine Band San Diego provides music during a graduation ceremony for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Marine Band San Diego has been entertaining America for nearly a century and performs more than three hundred fifty commitments each year, to include military ceremonies, patriotic performances, and numerous high school and university clinics across the nation. Following graduation, the new Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

