Fox Company Graduation

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. P.E. Priester, the company honor graduate of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by loved ones following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

