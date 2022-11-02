Fox Company Graduation

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel R. Myers, the commanding officer of 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gives a speech during a graduation ceremony for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the new Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

