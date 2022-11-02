Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Graduation [Image 3 of 8]

    Fox Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Platoons were dismissed to their families one by one. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Fox Company
    MCRD San Diego

