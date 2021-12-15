Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 5 of 5]

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

    UKRAINE

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine senior non-commissioned officers, including Task Force Gator Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, took the opportunity to interact with first year NCO Academy cadets at a firing range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021.
    Before coining the two best shooters for the day, Pask addressed the cadets in formation, expressing his appreciation for the long day of training they put in, as these fundamental tasks are incredibly important for soldiers and future non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:47
    Location: UA
    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

