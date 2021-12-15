JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine senior non-commissioned officers, including Task Force Gator Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, took the opportunity to interact with first year NCO Academy cadets at a firing range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021.

Before coining the two best shooters for the day, Pask addressed the cadets in formation, expressing his appreciation for the long day of training they put in, as these fundamental tasks are incredibly important for soldiers and future non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

