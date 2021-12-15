Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 3 of 5]

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Parnell, one of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator senior enlisted leaders who works with Ukrainian trainers at the Combat Training Center, watches as first year NCO Academy Cadets mark their shots at a firing range, Dec. 15, 2021. Parnell and other senior non-commissioned officers took the opportunity to encourage and interact with cadets just beginning their military careers while training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:47
    Photo ID: 7048866
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-EG775-030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range
    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range
    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range
    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range
    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT