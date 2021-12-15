JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Parnell, one of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator senior enlisted leaders who works with Ukrainian trainers at the Combat Training Center, watches as first year NCO Academy Cadets mark their shots at a firing range, Dec. 15, 2021. Parnell and other senior non-commissioned officers took the opportunity to encourage and interact with cadets just beginning their military careers while training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

