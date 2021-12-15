JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, checks out a target at a firing range for first year NCO Academy cadets at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021. For many of the young cadets, this was the first time they had experienced firing a rifle. The opportunity allowed JMTG-U NCOs to interact with soldiers who were just beginning their military career. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

