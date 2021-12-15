JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, and other senior non-commissioned officers from JMTG-U had the opportunity to visit a firing range for first year NCO Academy cadets at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021. For many of the cadets, this was the first time they had ever fired a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

