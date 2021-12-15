Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 4 of 5]

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

    UKRAINE

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, and other senior non-commissioned officers from JMTG-U had the opportunity to visit a firing range for first year NCO Academy cadets at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021. For many of the cadets, this was the first time they had ever fired a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:47
    This work, JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

