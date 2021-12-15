Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, watches as a first year NCO Academy cadet participates in rifle training at a firing range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021. For many of the young cadets, this was the first time they had experienced firing a rifle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:47
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    This work, JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

