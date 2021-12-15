Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, watches as a first year NCO Academy cadet participates in rifle training at a firing range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021. For many of the young cadets, this was the first time they had experienced firing a rifle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7048864
|VIRIN:
|211215-Z-EG775-041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
This work, JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
