JMTG-U senior enlisted advisors visit new cadets at firing range

Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, watches as a first year NCO Academy cadet participates in rifle training at a firing range at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Dec. 15, 2021. For many of the young cadets, this was the first time they had experienced firing a rifle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

