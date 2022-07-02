Members of the 59th Medical Support Squadron Patient Administration technicians assist a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The PAD helps organize patient travel, assists TRICARE beneficiaries and ensures patient’s referrals are accurately authorized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 09:12
|Photo ID:
|7048161
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-JG587-1083
|Resolution:
|5981x4272
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT