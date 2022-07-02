Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 4 of 6]

    The many moving parts of 59th MDSS

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 59th Medical Support Squadron Patient Administration technicians assist a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The PAD helps organize patient travel, assists TRICARE beneficiaries and ensures patient’s referrals are accurately authorized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:12
    Photo ID: 7048161
    VIRIN: 220207-F-JG587-1083
    Resolution: 5981x4272
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

