The many moving parts of 59th MDSS

Members from the 59th Medical Support Squadron Airman Medical Transition Unit discuss their patient load during a daily huddle at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. AMTU supports wounded or ill service members and their families who are temporarily relocated to the area by managing their care, living, finances and partners with the first sergeant to assist with any other patient needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

