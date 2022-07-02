The many moving parts of 59th MDSS

Senior Airman Dana Walker, 59th Medical Support Squadron Information Systems flight systems technician, tests a network connection at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The flight supports the basic military training process and 55 other facilities to include the WHASC, Reid Clinic, Randolph Clinic, Camp Bullis, Medina Training Annex and Gateway Bulverde Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
