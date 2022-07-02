Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 6 of 6]

    The many moving parts of 59th MDSS

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 59th Medical Support Squadron Information Systems flight install new connections and configuration of servers at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The flight supports the basic military training process and 55 other facilities to include the WHASC, Reid Clinic, Randolph Clinic, Camp Bullis, Medina Training Annex and Gateway Bulverde Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IT
    records
    PAD
    MDSS
    AMTU
    TOPA

