The many moving parts of 59th MDSS

Members of the 59th Medical Support Squadron Information Systems flight install new connections and configuration of servers at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The flight supports the basic military training process and 55 other facilities to include the WHASC, Reid Clinic, Randolph Clinic, Camp Bullis, Medina Training Annex and Gateway Bulverde Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

