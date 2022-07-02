Airman 1st Class Ashley Viera, 59th Medical Support Squadron records technician, hands medical records to a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. The Release of Healthcare Information flight processes and delivers medical record requests to patients or their requested organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 09:12
|Photo ID:
|7048159
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-JG587-1043
|Resolution:
|6174x4410
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
