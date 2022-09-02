A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron poses for a photo with her cat after returning from a deployment, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. The 56th RQS offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 05:34
|Photo ID:
|7047908
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-PB738-1075
|Resolution:
|4374x2916
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
