56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron and 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit disembark from a C-17 Globemaster after returning from a deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. The 56th RQS provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

