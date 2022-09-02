U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron and 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit disembark from a C-17 Globemaster after returning from a deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. The 56th RQS provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 05:34
|Photo ID:
|7047904
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-ZR251-1033
|Resolution:
|7789x5193
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT