Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 6 of 7]

    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron poses for a photo with his family after returning from a deployment, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. The 56th RQS provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7047909
    VIRIN: 220209-F-PB738-1076
    Resolution: 4927x3285
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment
    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment
    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment
    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment
    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment
    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment
    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family
    helicopter
    deployment
    56th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT