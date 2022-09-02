A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron poses for a photo with his family after returning from a deployment, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. Airmen with the 56th RQS and 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit received a warm welcome from families, friends and coworkers after returning from their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 05:34
|Photo ID:
|7047907
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-ZR251-1083
|Resolution:
|5985x4275
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
