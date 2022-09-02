Families, friends and coworkers wait for deployed members from the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. The HH-60G is also tasked to perform military operations other than war, including civil search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, security cooperation/aviation advisory, NASA space flight support, and rescue command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7047910 VIRIN: 220209-F-ZR251-1012 Resolution: 3287x2419 Size: 1.62 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.