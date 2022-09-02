Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Families, friends and coworkers wait for deployed members from the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. The HH-60G is also tasked to perform military operations other than war, including civil search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, security cooperation/aviation advisory, NASA space flight support, and rescue command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:33
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    family
    helicopter
    deployment
    56th RQS

