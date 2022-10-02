Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley celebrates her 15th birthday [Image 13 of 13]

    Gridley celebrates her 15th birthday

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.10.2022

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), cuts a cake with Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Nathan Hairston, from Austell, Ga., during the ship’s 15th birthday celebration. Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

