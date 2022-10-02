INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael McFarland, from Priest River, Idaho, injects a Lidocaine/Marcaine solution into a patient’s finger during a wart removal procedure aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7047431
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-JO829-1011
|Resolution:
|4653x3324
|Size:
|998.49 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gridley's medical conducts a wart removal procedure [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
