Gridley's medical conducts a wart removal procedure

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael McFarland, from Priest River, Idaho, packs Silver Nitrate into a patient’s finger during a wart removal procedure aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

