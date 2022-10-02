Gridley celebrates her 15th birthday

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), speaks to the ship’s crew during Gridley’s 15th birthday celebration. Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7047437
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-JO829-1042
|Resolution:
|4833x3452
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
