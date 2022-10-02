Gridley celebrates her 15th birthday

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), bow heads for an opening prayer during the ship’s 15th birthday celebration on the forecastle. Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

