Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braxton Dalton, Airman Leadership School Class 22-B graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

