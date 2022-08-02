Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Javonte Wright, Airman Leadership School Class 22-B graduate, right, receives the John. L. Levitow Award at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. The Levitow award goes to the student who achieves the highest overall standing from a combination of academic scores, performance evaluation and leadership qualities. It's the highest honor awarded to an enlisted professional military education student. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

