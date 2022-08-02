U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Colon-Casiano, Airman Leadership School Class 22-B graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
This work, Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
