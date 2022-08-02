Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation [Image 10 of 21]

    Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Colon-Casiano, Airman Leadership School Class 22-B graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7042925
    VIRIN: 220208-F-ZF546-1009
    Resolution: 5189x4151
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Airmen Leadership school
    ALS

