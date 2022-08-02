Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation

    Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Avila, Airman Leadership School Class 22-B graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Class 22-B ALS Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Airmen Leadership school
    ALS

