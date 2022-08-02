Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually [Image 4 of 4]

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass discusses the importance of empowering Airmen within their everyday lives to innovate and problem solve at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. As the U.S. Air Force enters the 75th year since its founding, the prominence of retaining talented Airmen with unique skill sets is rising in importance due to the capabilities of our adversaries steadily rising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 18:28
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    35 FW

