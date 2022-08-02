CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass discusses the importance of empowering Airmen within their everyday lives to innovate and problem solve at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. As the U.S. Air Force enters the 75th year since its founding, the prominence of retaining talented Airmen with unique skill sets is rising in importance due to the capabilities of our adversaries steadily rising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

