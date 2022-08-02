CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually

Team Misawa members listen to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., as he discusses the importance of accelerating change during a virtual all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. In August 2020, Brown published a strategic approach titled Accelerate Change or Lose, detailing how the Air Force must overcome, innovate and succeed within our everyday lives to stay ahead of our near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

