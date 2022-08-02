Team Misawa members listen to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., as he discusses the importance of accelerating change during a virtual all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. In August 2020, Brown published a strategic approach titled Accelerate Change or Lose, detailing how the Air Force must overcome, innovate and succeed within our everyday lives to stay ahead of our near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 18:28
|Photo ID:
|7042918
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-DJ879-1007
|Resolution:
|7591x5061
|Size:
|20.2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
