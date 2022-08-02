CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually

Photo By Senior Airman Antwain Hanks | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass discusses the importance of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Antwain Hanks | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass discusses the importance of empowering Airmen within their everyday lives to innovate and problem solve at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. As the U.S. Air Force enters the 75th year since its founding, the prominence of retaining talented Airmen with unique skill sets is rising in importance due to the capabilities of our adversaries steadily rising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks) see less | View Image Page

Team Misawa welcomed Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during a virtual visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022.



As the 22nd Air Force Chief of Staff and 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Brown and Bass urged Airmen at Misawa AB to challenge themselves within the everyday workflow.



“We cannot just strive to be as good as we were the day before, but we have to aim to excel and be even better tomorrow in order to outpace our ever-growing adversaries,” said Brown.



He explained that to achieve this change, we must empower Airmen to solve problems with an innovative mindset, enabling them to succeed no matter what obstacle they face.



Additionally, as Brown and Bass interacted with Airmen from bases across Japan, they discussed significant topics including future changes to enlisted/officer performance reports, the importance of 360-degree feedback as well as providing more education and childcare capabilities for Airmen and families.



“In my role, I’m primarily focused on Action Order A: Airmen,” said Bass. “The one strategic advantage that our competition does not have is our Airmen.”



One of the highlights of the virtual visit was recognizing some outstanding performers for their hard work and dedication to Misawa AB.



Tech. Sgt. Gary Dennis, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Pediatrics/Allergy & Immunizations Clinic section chief, displayed dedication and leadership while leading 28 teams during a COVID-19 vaccine operation.



A total of more than 4,000 vaccine shots were administered during the operation, resulting in a 99 percent individual medical readiness (IMR) for the 35th Fighter Wing, the second-highest IMR statistic in all the Department of Defense.



Alongside Dennis, 1st Lt. Oliva Chapko, 35th Security Forces Squadron S-3 Operations and Training officer, rose to the occasion leading 267 military members, civilian, and host nation partners during the peak of a global pandemic, maintaining the base’s safety as 35th SFS interim commander for six weeks.



“We always appreciate recognizing our Airmen who are leading the way for change,” said Bass. “Your service matters.”



Even though the visit was virtual, Airmen had the opportunity to interact with Brown and Bass, giving Air Force leadership a better idea of how the Air Force is moving forward on the operational level and giving Airmen an understanding of what the Air Force is trying to do to support Airmen and their families.



“We wish we could be there in person, but due to COVID-19, we decided to have the visit virtually,” said Brown. “We really do appreciate the hard work and sacrifices made by you and your families.”