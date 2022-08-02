U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing listen to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during a virtual all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. During the virtual visit, Brown and Bass spoke about future changes to enlisted/officer performance reports, 360-degree feedback, global force management as well as providing more education and childcare capabilities for Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|02.08.2022
|02.09.2022 18:28
|7042920
|220208-F-DJ879-1024
|7762x5175
|22.63 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually
