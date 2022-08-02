CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing listen to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during a virtual all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. During the virtual visit, Brown and Bass spoke about future changes to enlisted/officer performance reports, 360-degree feedback, global force management as well as providing more education and childcare capabilities for Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

