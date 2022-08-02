Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually [Image 3 of 4]

    CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing listen to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during a virtual all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. During the virtual visit, Brown and Bass spoke about future changes to enlisted/officer performance reports, 360-degree feedback, global force management as well as providing more education and childcare capabilities for Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 18:28
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit Misawa Air Base Virtually [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    35 FW

