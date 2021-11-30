Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league [Image 5 of 6]

    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    A Ukrainian soldier participates in the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever joint-sports league, Feb 7. The league has participants from the U.S., Lithuania, and Ukraine playing against and alongside each other in multiple sports, not just volleyball, through the winter and spring months. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7042311
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-EG775-271
    Resolution: 6342x4480
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT