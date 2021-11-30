A Ukrainian soldier participates in the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever joint-sports league, Feb 7. The league has participants from the U.S., Lithuania, and Ukraine playing against and alongside each other in multiple sports, not just volleyball, through the winter and spring months. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7042311 VIRIN: 220207-Z-EG775-271 Resolution: 6342x4480 Size: 8.3 MB Location: YAVORIV, UA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.