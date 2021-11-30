JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

Sgt. 1st Class Leo Romero, right, spikes the ball past his opponent, Capt. John Recordon, during a volleyball match at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Feb 7. The volleyball league is one of many sports that soldiers from Lithuania, Ukraine and the U.S. can compete in through the winter and spring months, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever joint sports league between the different partner nations at the IPSC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

Date Taken: 11.30.2021 Location: YAVORIV, UA