Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league [Image 2 of 6]

    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. 1st Class Leo Romero, right, spikes the ball past his opponent, Capt. John Recordon, during a volleyball match at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Feb 7. The volleyball league is one of many sports that soldiers from Lithuania, Ukraine and the U.S. can compete in through the winter and spring months, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever joint sports league between the different partner nations at the IPSC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7042306
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-EG775-062
    Resolution: 4224x5429
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league
    JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT