JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Ledger, with Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's Task Force Gator, saw an opportunity to bring together the partner nations working at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center when he realized there had never been a joint sports league hosted for soldiers from the different countries. February marks the beginning of the league, with soldiers from the U.S., Ukraine and Lithuania participating in multiple sports, such as volleyball and soccer, through the winter and spring months. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

