JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

Spc. Aryanna Fortuna, who runs the volleyball portion of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever multinational sports league, gets ready for the serve during a volleyball match, Feb. 7. "Building relationships here on the court allows me to get to know people in a way that lets me carry it beyond just volleyball," says Fortuna. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

