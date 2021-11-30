JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

Spc. Aryanna Fortuna, who runs the volleyball portion of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever multinational sports league, gets ready for the serve during a volleyball match, Feb. 7. "Building relationships here on the court allows me to get to know people in a way that lets me carry it beyond just volleyball," says Fortuna. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7042308
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-EG775-101
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
