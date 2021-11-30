JMTGU hosts its first ever multinational sports league

Master Sgt. Todd Finnamore blocks a shot from the opposing team during a volleyball match, Feb. 7, at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center. The volleyball league is one of many sports that soldiers from Lithuania, Ukraine and the U.S. can compete in through the winter and spring months, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine's first ever joint sports league between the different partner nations at the IPSC.

Date Taken: 11.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 Location: YAVORIV, UA by SGT Spencer Rhodes