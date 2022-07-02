220207-N-PH222-1795 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022)
Mineman 3rd Class Daniel Kern, left, from Harrison, Ohio, and Chief Gunner's Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7041342
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-PH222-1795
|Resolution:
|4881x2746
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|HARRISON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|TEMECULA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Conduct Live Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
