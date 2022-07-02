Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Sailors Conduct Live Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Charleston Sailors Conduct Live Fire Gunnery Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220207-N-PH222-1795 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022)

    Mineman 3rd Class Daniel Kern, left, from Harrison, Ohio, and Chief Gunner's Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

