220207-N-PH222-1668 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022)



Fire Controlman 1st Class Timothy Stephenson, left, from Columbus, Indiana and Chief Gunner's Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 21:19 Photo ID: 7041340 VIRIN: 220207-N-PH222-1668 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: COLUMBUS, IN, US Hometown: TEMECULA, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston Sailors Conduct Live Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.