USS Charleston Sailors Conduct Live Fire Gunnery Exercise

Chief Gunner's Mate Darius Sullivan, left, from Laurel, Mississippi, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 3nd Class Jordan Jackson, from Mesa, Arizona, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, participates in a live fire gunnery exercise using a M240B machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

