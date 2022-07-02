220207-N-PH222-1351 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022)
Chief Gunner's Mate Darius Sullivan, left, from Laurel, Mississippi, and Chief Quartermaster Johnathan Restrepo, from Cali, Colombia, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a M240B machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Conduct Live Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
