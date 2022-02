U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard's Task Force Covid Guardian work with local authorities at the Passaic Covid-19 vaccine mega site in Passaic, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers are assisting with temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, as well as monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7038734 VIRIN: 220127-Z-JO084-0022 Resolution: 5428x3619 Size: 2.84 MB Location: PASSAIC, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jorge Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.