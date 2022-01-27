Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site

A U.S. Army Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard's Task Force Covid Guardian stands by to guide visitors at the Passaic Covid-19 vaccine mega site in Passaic, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers are assisting with temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, as well as monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022
Location: PASSAIC, NJ, US