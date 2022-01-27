Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site [Image 6 of 8]

    Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site

    PASSAIC, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard's Task Force Covid Guardian work with local authorities at the Passaic Covid-19 vaccine mega site in Passaic, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers are assisting with temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, as well as monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7038735
    VIRIN: 220127-Z-JO084-0015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: PASSAIC, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jorge Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NJ
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    Covid-19

