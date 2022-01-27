Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group assigned to Task Force Covid Guardian, New Jersey National Guard, stand with Passaic officials at the Passaic Covid-19 vaccine mega site grand opening press conference in Passaic, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers are assisting with temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, as well as monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales)

