A U.S. Army Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard's Task Force Covid Guardian places a bracelet on a patient at the Passaic Covid-19 vaccine mega site in Passaic, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Soldiers are assisting with temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, as well as monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 11:55
|Photo ID:
|7038733
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-JO084-0024
|Resolution:
|5748x3832
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PASSAIC, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Guardian Soldiers Assist Passaic Vaccine Mega Site [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jorge Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
