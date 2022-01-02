USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Elisia Jackson, a Navy Construction Battalion (Seabee) builder, holds up the Chief of Engineers coin that Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presented to her, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. Jackson briefed Spellmon on the application of a hardware and software system to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework to build semi-permanent structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

