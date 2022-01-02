Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers [Image 11 of 14]

    USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    A joint team of military engineers from U.S. Army Theater Engineer Brigade and Navy Construction Battalion sailors (Seabees) showcase the results of an on-site hardware and software cold-rolled fabrication system to Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. The joint team briefed Spellmon and staff on how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7037376
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-012
    Resolution: 1155x865
    Size: 534.32 KB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers [Image 14 of 14], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    U.S. Army Theater Engineer Brigade
    U.S. Navy Construction Battalion

