USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers

U.S. Navy Lt. Chris Quatroche, the officer-in-charge of U.S. Navy Construction Battalion sailors (Seabees) at Ali Al Salem Air Base, briefs Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on the application of a hardware and software system to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework to build semi-permanent buildings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. The joint team of Navy Seabees and Army Theater Engineer Brigade engineers demonstrate how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

