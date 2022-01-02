An example of rafters and framework produced by a hardware and software system used by U.S. Navy Construction Battalion sailors and Army Theater Engineer Brigade engineers at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. The joint team of Navy Seabees and Army engineers team demonstrated the on-site fabrication technology to Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and his staff, briefing them on how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7037374 VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-008 Resolution: 1237x807 Size: 346.33 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE commanding general meets with Navy Seabees and Army engineers [Image 14 of 14], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.